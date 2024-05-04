© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mainstream Media Reporting Of US Cities Being Flooded With Illegal Immigrants
January - August 2023 Joe Biden Flew 199,986 Illegal Migrants Ready To Cast Their Democrat Ballots Into:
Miami, Florida: 91,821
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida: 60,461
New York, New York: 14,827
Houston, Texas: 7,923
Orlando, Florida: 6,043
Los Angeles, California: 3,271
Tampa, Florida: 3,237
Dallas, Texas: 2,256
San Francisco, California: 2,052
Atlanta, Georgia: 1,796
Newark, New Jersey: 1,498
Washington, DC: 1,472
Chicago, Illinois: 496
Las Vegas, Nv: 483
Austin, Tx: 171
“The very first time internal DHS data reveals the US cities that hundreds of thousands of Cuban Haitian Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants have flown into via a controversial mass parole program created by the Biden administration. The DHS data was obtained via subpoena by the House Homeland Security Committee, which provided it exclusively to Fox News.
The data reveals that from January through August, 2023 about 200,000 migrants flew into the U.S. via the Biden parole program. This is a breakdown of the top 15 U.S. cities those migrants flew into and how many arrived.
The destinations include multiple cities in Florida, New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago and Las Vegas. More than 161,000 migrants flew into four of Florida's major airports in Miami,Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa Bay. That means Florida received 80% of all the migrant flights during those eight months.”
Wall Street Apes:
https://twitter.com/wallstreetapes/status/1786705169767620902?s=46