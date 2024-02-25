BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Millennial Kingdom and Mud Floods - Noel J Hadley and Zen Garcia
High Hopes
3282 followers
120 views • 02/25/2024

Zen Garcia


Feb 22, 2024

reloading video since yesterday's upload did not convert properly on the system.


Unearthing the Enigma of Mudfloods and The Millennial Kingdom: Insights with Author Noel Hadley

Hadley


Prepare for a mind-bending presentation as author Noel Hadley takes you on a journey into the mysterious world of mudfloods and challenges the conventional understanding of The Millennial Kingdom of Christ. ️


 What to Expect:


 The Mudflood Phenomenon: Join Noel Hadley as he delves deep into the intriguing phenomenon of mudfloods, exploring the evidence, theories, and mysteries surrounding these enigmatic geological events. Discover how they may have reshaped our world in ways we've yet to fully comprehend.


 Millennial Kingdom Prophecies: Noel Hadley will take you on an exploration of biblical prophecies related to The Millennial Kingdom of Christ. Investigate the notion that this long-anticipated era might have already occurred and left its mark on history.


 Historical Anomalies: Explore historical anomalies and architectural mysteries that defy conventional explanations. Noel Hadley will highlight intriguing instances that align with the idea that The Millennial Kingdom might have left behind tangible traces.


 Alternative Timelines: Delve into alternative timelines and interpretations of history that challenge the mainstream narrative. Consider the possibility that significant events in the past may have been misunderstood or misdated.


This presentation offers a unique opportunity to question and explore prevailing historical and biblical narratives. Whether you're an enthusiast of alternative history, a seeker of hidden truths, or simply curious about these unconventional ideas, this is an event that promises to broaden your perspective.


To sign up for our newsletter, which contains discounts and updates, please visit:

https://sacredwordpublishing.com/pages/sacred-word-publishing-newsletter-signup


Zen's full radio show calendar:

https://sacredwordpublishing.com/pages/zen-garcia


To support the Endeavor Freedom Orphanage please visit:


https://www.endeavorfreedom.net/how-you-can-help


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-3ZUMIIKCI

christgeologyanomalieseraalternate historyzen garciamud floodsmillennial kingdomnoel j hadleyalternative timelines
