The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Why We Rock For The King!

The Bible is filled with verses that make excellent hymns and in our case, rock anthems. When you praise and worship our creator, it can increase his presence in your life.





The Songs of Longing

The baby born in a manger will return in all His glory as King of Kings.

Revelation 5:11-13

Throughout history, the church has seen Advent—the weeks leading up to Christmas—as a time to focus on a weary world’s wait for a Savior. We reflect on Christ’s first coming, when He arrived as a baby miraculously born to a virgin in Bethlehem. And we look toward His someday return as a conquering King, which is described vividly throughout the book of Revelation.