Let there be Light and abide in the Light

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 8, 2025





In Genesis 1:3-4, And God said, Let there be light: and there was light. And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness.





God divide the Light Who is Christ from the darkness which is satan and sin.





In John 1:1-5, 14, we read more about this Light that we need in our lives:





1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.

5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.





Christ is that Light. In John 8:12 and John 9:5, Christ says: I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life. As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.





In John 11:25, Christ adds: I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:





In Matthew 5:14-16, Christ says that we are the light of the world, as followers of Him. The passage says:





14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.

15 Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.

16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.





In Matthew 6:22-23, Christ speaks of the light that we need in our lives: Him. The passage says:





22 The light of the body is the eye: if therefore thine eye be single, thy whole body shall be full of light.

23 But if thine eye be evil, thy whole body shall be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in thee be darkness, how great is that darkness!





Let there be Light in your lives and Christ is that Light!





