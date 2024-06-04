Western Bibles are being altered to Erase any Historical Negative Connotations of Jewish People - John 7:13

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Western Bibles are been altered to erase any historical negative connotations of Jewish people:
Original: "But no one would say anything publicly about him for fear of the jews." (John 7:13)
New international version: "But no one would say anything publicly about him for fear of the leaders." (John 7:13)