This is NUCLEAR madness and Putin isn’t bluffing | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This weekend Poland took the unbelievable next step in bringing long-range tactical nuclear weapons to Russia’s doorstep. Putin says these nukes would be 'priority targets'. The West is agitating for nuclear war. In today's video we're going over the latest weekend developments between NATO and Russia
Thanks to SolarBank for sponsoring today's video. You can learn more about their latest projects right here: https://solarbankcorp.com
Mirrored - Redacted
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/