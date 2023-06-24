The Big Lie on which Religion was Built: Jesus, John the Baptist and the Divine Feminine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: The Cult of You "The Lie religion was built on | Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRUwYW8YHqQ
Adam Nox and "The Cult of You" https://linktr.ee/thecultofyou
Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince: https://www.patreon.com/picknettprince
Official website: http://www.picknettprince.com/
00:00 Intro
05:36 Biblical proportions
08:47 Monotheism
11:32 Baal
13:57 Is God good?
18:35 Sacred Feminine
25:57 Development of Yahve the 3 not 4 lettered name
31:25 Development of Goddesses
35:37 Fluidity between deities
38:16 Goddesses testing men
40:09 The Tetragrammaton
43:19 Information Break
45:27 Simon Magus
55:09 Mary Magdalene
01:06:56 John the Baptist
1:09:56 The Da Vinci Code
1:13:38 Sofia
1:16:49 Female Disciples
1:19:14 The Fall of the sacred feminine
1:26:40 Prophetesses
Here is a small selection of their books:
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett - Secret History of Lucifer
Lynn Picknett - Mary Magdalene: Christianity’s Hidden Godess
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Stargate Conspiracy: The Truth about Extraterrestrial life and the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Double Standards: The Rudolff Hess Cover-Up
