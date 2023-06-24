BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Big Lie on which Religion was Built: Jesus, John the Baptist and the Divine Feminine
112 views • 06/24/2023

Source: The Cult of You "The Lie religion was built on | Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRUwYW8YHqQ

Adam Nox and "The Cult of You" https://linktr.ee/thecultofyou

Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince: https://www.patreon.com/picknettprince

Official website: http://www.picknettprince.com/


00:00 Intro

05:36 Biblical proportions

08:47 Monotheism

11:32 Baal

13:57 Is God good?

18:35 Sacred Feminine

25:57 Development of Yahve the 3 not 4 lettered name

31:25 Development of Goddesses

35:37 Fluidity between deities

38:16 Goddesses testing men

40:09 The Tetragrammaton

43:19 Information Break

45:27 Simon Magus

55:09 Mary Magdalene

01:06:56 John the Baptist

1:09:56 The Da Vinci Code

1:13:38 Sofia

1:16:49 Female Disciples

1:19:14 The Fall of the sacred feminine

1:26:40 Prophetesses


Here is a small selection of their books:

Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ

Lynn Picknett - Secret History of Lucifer

Lynn Picknett - Mary Magdalene: Christianity’s Hidden Godess

Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus

Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Stargate Conspiracy: The Truth about Extraterrestrial life and the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt

Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Double Standards: The Rudolff Hess Cover-Up



"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b



Keywords
biblegoddessjesusjohn the baptistchristianityisraelnew testamentvaticanpoperomesecret societiesgnosisdivine femininenew agepaganismold testamentheresyjudeaknights templarmandaeansda vinci code
Related videos
