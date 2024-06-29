Corporate Media LIES Washed Away by Tsunami of Reality - the LIGHT of the Debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Scarborough on morning Joe and the rest of the corporate media insisted that Joe Biden was mentally sharp, then the tsunami of evidence from the debate came and washed their lies away. The question is, after the Russia, Russia, Russia, hoax, the Hunter Biden, laptop lies, define people on both sides, hoax, why would anybody continue to believe a single word they state?
#morningjoe #biden #mentalhealth #medialies