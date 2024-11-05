The Great Error of Transubstantiation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today over 2 billion people believe in the teaching of transubstantiation -- that Christ's actual body and blood are present in the bread and wine offered at church on Sunday. I grew up with these beliefs as well, but what if tradition has made a great error? Either Protestantism is wrong and those who reject this teaching are rejecting a key command from Christ, or Catholicism and Orthodoxy are wrong and they have espoused a teaching with blasphemous implications and outcomes. The stakes are high on either side, so regardless of our position we must be sure and convicted of our beliefs using objective evidence and history, as well as the perfect testimony of God's word.
✅ Stay Connected ✅
✅ Watch Ad Free ✅
✅ Download ALL My Content ✅
🦊 Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat) 🦊
https://substack.com/chat/1988794
✝️ Statement of Faith ✝️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith
📢 Read My Testimony 📢
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian
🙏 Support My Work 🙏
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work
🕒 Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends 🕒
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work
❤️ Encouragement & The Gospel ❤️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement
---------------------------------------
📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖
---------------------------------------
How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide
The Great Delusion:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion
Learn the Truth About the End Times:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series
Learn the Truth About the Trinity:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series
Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series
Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series
Learn the Truth About Cosmology:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series
Learn the Truth About Satan:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually
Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d
Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle
Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot
Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54
Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery
Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer
Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop
1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah
Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy
The Heliocentric Conspiracy
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy
Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85
Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in
00:00 - Introduction
07:24 - Scriptural Foundations of Transubstantiation
09:45 - Implications
13:15 - Tradition vs. Scripture
18:46 - Official Positions of Catholicism
41:57 - Official Positions of Orthodoxy
52:13 - Implications
54:43 - Response #1: The Nature of Salvation
1:24:05 - The Nature of the Atonement
1:31:11 - Response #2: Works of the Church & Fruits of the Spirit
1:35:51 - What God Really Cares About
1:45:29 - The Problems of Relying on Tradition
2:02:07 - CONTEXT FOR JOHN 6: Verses Concerning Blood
2:06:57 - CONTEXT FOR JOHN 6: Typology
2:11:40 - CONTEXT FOR JOHN 6: Eating & Food as Metaphors
2:31:57 - John 6 Exegesis
2:47:03 - Objection: 1 Corinthians 10:16-21
2:49:00 - 4 Reasons the Last Supper is Symbolic
2:54:35 - The Temple as a Spiritual Reality
2:58:20 - How to Actually Celebrate Communion
3:00:54 - Lutheranism & Transubstantiation