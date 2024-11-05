BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Great Error of Transubstantiation
danceoflifepodcast
danceoflifepodcast
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 7 months ago

Today over 2 billion people believe in the teaching of transubstantiation -- that Christ's actual body and blood are present in the bread and wine offered at church on Sunday. I grew up with these beliefs as well, but what if tradition has made a great error? Either Protestantism is wrong and those who reject this teaching are rejecting a key command from Christ, or Catholicism and Orthodoxy are wrong and they have espoused a teaching with blasphemous implications and outcomes. The stakes are high on either side, so regardless of our position we must be sure and convicted of our beliefs using objective evidence and history, as well as the perfect testimony of God's word.


✅ Stay Connected ✅

✅ Watch Ad Free ✅

✅ Download ALL My Content ✅

https://www.danceoflife.com


🦊 Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat) 🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794


✝️ Statement of Faith ✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith


📢 Read My Testimony 📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian


🙏 Support My Work 🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work


🕒 Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends 🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work


❤️ Encouragement & The Gospel ❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement


---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide


The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion


Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series


Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series


Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series


Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series


Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series


Learn the Truth About Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually


Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d


Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle


Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot


Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54


Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery


Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer


Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop


1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah


Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy


The Heliocentric Conspiracy

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy


Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85


Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in


00:00 - Introduction

07:24 - Scriptural Foundations of Transubstantiation

09:45 - Implications

13:15 - Tradition vs. Scripture

18:46 - Official Positions of Catholicism

41:57 - Official Positions of Orthodoxy

52:13 - Implications

54:43 - Response #1: The Nature of Salvation

1:24:05 - The Nature of the Atonement

1:31:11 - Response #2: Works of the Church & Fruits of the Spirit

1:35:51 - What God Really Cares About

1:45:29 - The Problems of Relying on Tradition

2:02:07 - CONTEXT FOR JOHN 6: Verses Concerning Blood

2:06:57 - CONTEXT FOR JOHN 6: Typology

2:11:40 - CONTEXT FOR JOHN 6: Eating & Food as Metaphors

2:31:57 - John 6 Exegesis

2:47:03 - Objection: 1 Corinthians 10:16-21

2:49:00 - 4 Reasons the Last Supper is Symbolic

2:54:35 - The Temple as a Spiritual Reality

2:58:20 - How to Actually Celebrate Communion

3:00:54 - Lutheranism & Transubstantiation

Keywords
biblegodgospeljesusbible studychristianchristianityfaithscripturebiblicaltheologyscripture study
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy