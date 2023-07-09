Source: https://gab.com/PHANTOMGHOST/posts/110681557276244822





Thumbnail: https://fee.org/articles/the-history-of-slavery-you-probably-werent-taught-in-school/





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://lincolnmullen.com/blog/mapping-the-spread-of-american-slavery/





Facts About Slavery You Weren't Taught In School





https://fee.org/articles/the-history-of-slavery-you-probably-werent-taught-in-school/





For centuries, people have been curing meat the old-fashioned way. But I’ve had no luck finding concise, easy-to-understand directions on how to safely preserve my own meat—until now. The one area I felt really insecure about was what to do with all the meat if we had absolutely no power. "Curing our own meat is not only rewarding and delicious, but a great SHTF skill and a super-cool lost art."





https://deeprootsathome.com/can-you-preserve-meat-forever-yes-with-just-1-ingredient/https://deeprootsathome.com/can-you-preserve-meat-forever-yes-with-just-1-ingredient/





https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Jessie-regarding-Cathedral-of-St.-Peter-in-Rockford-IL.pdf

https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Affidavit-of-Jessie-Czebotar-naming-LoDolce-and-Flynn.pdf





https://ground.news/article/a-chatbot-to-waste-the-time-of-telemarketers-genius_37866b





https://100percentfedup.com/republicans-introduce-legislation-to-disarm-the-irs/





https://www.businessinsider.com/golden-dawn-anti-semitic-parliamentary-address-2012-10 - oldie but goodie





Here You Go Guys. The Organisation "Simon Roche" Represents From South Africa

https://suidlanders.org/





Rolling Stone Writer Who Mocks \'Sound of Freedom\' Movie Locks Down Twitter Profile Amid Backlash

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/rolling-stone-writer-who-mocks-sound-freedom-movie/





C'mon, man!

:emote/mine/dlive/474fdff6300578c_566506:





https://images.prd.dlivecdn.com/emote/3ba9f26d00017d2_284368