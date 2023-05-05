Polina is exposing the magnetic resonance Brain Machine Interface(BMI) because they will soon be tricking the public to get a brain link-up implant to get closer to their cellphone technology as described by Roger Ebert. https://ugetube.com/watch/brainchips-for-kids-roger-ebert-pushing-transhumanist-nwo_k16yEmqIw3hWyl6.html And here is a brainchipped child: https://ugetube.com/watch/cute-3-year-old-chinese-boy-performs-remote-controlled-brainchipped-mini-a-i-zombie_IEnevoZpHtccPv9.html





The goal is to create confusion and fear within all the people not sworn to Mystery School Cult oaths... The brainchip zombie does not gradually change, it is an instant takeover of the human body into a bio-robot as what happened to Jeff Rense in 2015: https://ugetube.com/watch/brainchip-bio-robotic-remote-control-botched-assassination-attempt-to-take-jeff-rense_SXNGlsihxTE24tW.html And the Cult-sworn thUgs have fun making video games where thUgs are remote controlling "converted", disposable drones. The who purpose for making the game "Riddick, Dark Athena" was to show a direct technology that heterodynes a human into a bio-robot. Any creature can be heterodyned, even the big giant ones in the game. The body is kept alive by the original non-Cult soul until the BMI links up to the BMI of the Cult-thUg. They do this today for assassinations mostly and creating patsies to advance Cult agendas: https://ugetube.com/watch/shocking-video-attacks-on-israeli-teens-josh-hasten-mp4_hNWzD1RAURHH2QV.html





The Cult sworn thUgs are already minions of a world wide secret army who serve the Freemasonic ancient masters. Homo capensis will use their human minions and then suicide them with fake mind-uploads into A.I. using a fake soul-equation lie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=223bJmX6KR4 (When I clicked this Morgue link I was offered a free 5-day consciousness expansion which is a free covert brainchip installation group. The Magnetic Mind is the magnetic brainchip link-up.)

that is all the secret-societies who run Western Civilization, they run everything, the unsworn are the cattle in their eyes. They don't share their knowledge and wont teach it to the profane even if paid-for in a university. They are the first to say "knowledge is power." The pretend that they are in a religious, silent war and to share knowledge with the enemy is beyond their insanity. They want to trick the unsworn out of their future. The brainchip is the ultimate trick. Most people don't even know the secret-societies exist. That is a pretty big trick since they run everything the unsworn use.





The last thing to trick out of the unsworn-profane's possessions is their very lives.





Musk is the Cult's Judas goat taking the public understanding in the wrong direction as most follow his lead. (They do this all the time, expense is no object. )

https://ugetube.com/watch/_z7cJq83fMWZD1oX.html