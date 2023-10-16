EPISODE 42: WHY IS THE MSM LYING ABOUT THE ISRAEL-PALESTINE CONFLICT?

This isn’t a complicated question, “do you condemn the actions of Hamas?” Not only is it not a complicated question, but if you are pro-Palestine, you can still be anti-Hamas. Why then, are so many, unwilling to condemn the actions that raped, killed, kidnapped, burned and beheaded innocent people without hesitation? Why did our MSM reject the actions of Hamas until Israel, rightfully so, responded to the slaughter of their citizens with a declaration of war? Once Israel engaged in a counteroffensive, the mainstream media’s characterization of Israel shifted from victim to oppressor, why? In addition to the shift in narrative, the mainstream media has either lied about ,or at the very least, not contradicted the lies about the historical conflict, in favor of Palestine. Why has the MSM clearly chosen a side and why is it the side that celebrates the decapitation of infants? That to me would seem to be the wrong side to be on, right? Who does this narrative serve? What does the MSM gain from this? Do they own substantial shares in Lockheed? I’ve already answered these questions for myself, my challenge to you, is that you do the same. And once you have those answers keep it going by challenging others to question as well. This is how we fight the darkness; turning on the lights.