Durham Report Sparks Talk of Policy Change; Speech Cartel Expands List of Forbidden Views
The New American
The New American
23 views • 05/17/2023

The political fallout from that explosive Durham report continues, and a possible casualty already being discussed is the reauthorization by Congress of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.Also, the "censorship industrial complex," a powerful cartel of Big Tech platforms, academic institutions, government agencies, and NGOs, has added to its list of views you're not allowed to express on major online platforms, a change that has resulted in the complete shuttering of The New American's YouTube channel.

In the second half of the show, investigative journalist William F. Jasper discusses why the Biden administration is pushing the myth that white supremacy is our greatest domestic threat, and "Constitutions Corner" host Robert Owens talks about why it's vital to correctly understand the fundamental principles of liberty.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com Durham Report Sparks Talk of Policy Change; Speech Cartel Expands List of Forbidden Views

censorshipyoutubesurveillancethe new americanpaul dragu
