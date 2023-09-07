What Vatican II Said About Protestants & "Orthodox" - Heresy Refuted In 5 Minutes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a section from this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PS7qgmx8k0M It refutes Vatican II's false ecclesiology and "partial communion" heresy.
The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/vatican-ii-protestants-schismatics-heresy/
To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email
https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video