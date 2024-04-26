© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/a9f940a0b06bd1c93e70fcea2139ea8edaaaa564
--------------------------------------
https://twitter.com/Mb7ElT0JF6yD28q/status/1782903542053036228
首都圏の一部で短時間の停電 日テレ報道フロアや東京タワー周辺も一瞬真っ暗に
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/31f135e28b406d9d2085c145cbbd2fe7e89aedf2?s=06
https://twitter.com/redbird2018/status/1783067018645930111
現在位置