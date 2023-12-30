Create New Account
THIS lesson from the 1970s rings true TODAY
61 views
Published 2 months ago

Glenn Beck


Dec 28, 2023


The chaos of 2023 reminds Glenn a lot of the chaos of the 1970s: economic turmoil, despair, an energy crisis, rampant crime. In the 70s, many people stopped believing in America. But in 1978, Glenn heard something that he believes still rings true: Aaron Copland's "Lincoln Portrait," featuring Henry Fonda. After re-listening to it, Glenn used it as a model and rewrote the speech in his own words for our time.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdkxO_ZtGJA

Keywords
americaglenn becklessondespair1970seconomic turmoilaaron coplandenergy crisisrampant crimehenry fonda2020slincoln portrait

