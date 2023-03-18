BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
0 view • 03/18/2023

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

81 KAPH. My soul faints for Your salvation, But I hope in Your word.

82 My eyes fail from searching Your word, Saying, "When will You comfort me?"

83 For I have become like a wineskin in smoke, Yet I do not forget Your statutes.

84 How many are the days of Your servant? When will You execute judgment on those who persecute me?

85 The proud have dug pits for me, Which is not according to Your law.

86 All Your commandments are faithful; They persecute me wrongfully; Help me!

87 They almost made an end of me on earth, But I did not forsake Your precepts.

88 Revive me according to Your lovingkindness, So that I may keep the testimony of Your mouth.

(Ps. 119:81-88 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading
