The Infant Jesus Weeps! November 6, 2023 in Manduria, Italy! We are Called to Silence and Prayer!
87 views • 11/13/2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Nov 13, 2023


November 6, 2023, in Manduria, Italy (site of apparitions to Debora Marasco since 1992):

"The Infant Jesus weeps. We are called to silence and prayer."


The messages to Deborah are also presented one pertaining to Pope Francis: Is this not the figure of Pope Francis? So we strongly urge everyone to make serious reflections because God is the only judge and none of us can be worthy of expressing judgments if we do not want to discount them later before God.


December 12, 2003 Our Lady of the Eucharist said:

"...At the coming again of the other Pontiff "in the poor sign," (think of the poverello of Assisi!, ed.) God will not allow destruction but humiliation so that the whole Church will participate, with a Lent of the heart, for a newfound spiritual Easter.

The latter will create like a trauma and the true believers will be confused. He will not have a bad heart but he will not be a father! He who comes from the land of great social battles will be affected; he will not be able to be a father but a brother. To my torn Church it will sound like a wake-up call!

Let no slander be spoken, to God all judgment! Pray and repair so that what you cannot understand may be offered with your suffering. Be silent but industrious. The hour is sad but God will not let you lack light."

Is this not the figure of Pope Francis? So we strongly urge everyone to make serious reflections because God is the only judge and none of us can be worthy of expressing judgments if we do not want to discount them later before God.


https://www.giovanipromanduria.org/una-doverosa-precisazione-su-quanto-accaduto/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBsu0hYuPaY

jesusprayerprophecycatholicpope francisitalyinfantfulfilledsilencemother and refugeweepsnov 6 2023manduariadebora marasco
