Israel bombing the Great Khan Younis Mosque, built 96 years ago

Al Jazeera releases leaked footage from Occupation army drones and body cams that shows bombing the Big Khan Younis Mosque, which was built 96 years ago thus making it older than the occupation entity itself.

The video also shows footage of zionist troops burning versions of the Quran in a different mosque in Northern Gaza.

More here: https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/footage-documents-israeli-soldiers-burning-copies-of-holy-quran-in-mosque-in-gaza-report/3311510



