Putin stated that Russian troops have liberated 99% of the Lugansk People’s Republic, with over 70% of Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions also under Russian control.

He emphasized that Russia had long sought a peaceful solution to the Donbass crisis, but Western curators urged Ukraine to fight “until the last Ukrainian” in hopes of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. He added that the strategic initiative now lies fully with the Russian Armed Forces and expressed confidence that Ukrainian forces will be defeated.

Putin also took aim at the UK, calling its behavior aggressive despite having a small army and an economy ranked only 9th–10th globally.



