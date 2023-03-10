Brandon Straka: The CCP oligarchs are essentially a group of world-class propagandists. They prevent the Chinese from receiving correct information

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 @BrandonStraka, founder of the WalkAway movement in the United States: The CCP oligarchs are essentially a group of world-class propagandists. They prevent the Chinese from receiving correct information and prohibit them from expressing their true thoughts. So it appears that the CCP is a system that is popular with the people, but in fact it is because people have no choice. I hope that the United States and the Chinese people will walk away from the huge threat of the CCP together.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 美国WalkAway运动的创始人@BrandonStraka：中共寡头本质上是一帮世界级的宣传家，他们不让中国人接收正确的信息，禁止他们表达真实的想法。所以表面上看，中共是一个受广大人民欢迎的体制，但其实是由于人们别无选择。希望美国和中国人民一起远离中共这个巨大的威胁。