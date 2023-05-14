BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SWINDON & WILTS RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: 5G OUTREACH - ROBINSCROFT, BLUNSDON (19/04/23)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 05/14/2023

On Wednesday 19th April 2023, a group of us from the Swindon & Wiltshire Residents Association performed a local 5G awareness outreach at Robinscroft, Blunsdon, North Swindon.This mast is situated right in the middle of this housing estate. We took an RF output reading using a Trifield meter which was the same off scale reading as when we first surveyed the estate back in Summer 2022.

We went door to door to speak to residents concerning the symptoms and effects of 5G non-ionising electromagnetic radiation.

This video is evidence of the harm being caused by these illegal installations on people living nearby. Swindon Council are responsible for this crime. Failure to protect the public from the effects of non-ionising EMF radiation.


Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV

Find me on Gab: @TomWho4


Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:

https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/


Shared from and subscribe to:

MrHellvis69

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbible5gweather warfareainwo1984agenda 21smart citiesgeo-engineeringmasksmsm lieshunger gamesdna manipulationcovid hoaxemrsc-ovid hoax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy