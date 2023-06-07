© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadian Children Exposed to Toxic Levels of Aluminum - James Lyons-Weiler PhD
59 views • 06/07/2023
Dr James Lyons-Weiler PhD is a research scientist, author and educator. He is the founder of IPAK, Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge and IPAK-EDU which offers courses on-line in the belief that “our collective future depends on educated, informed and active citizens.” As an advocate for public trust in science, Dr Lyons-Weiler has been vocal in his criticism of public health policies, especially regarding vaccination. His newly published research supports the conclusion of the 2020 study by Dr Paul Thomas showing that unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children.
Website: https://jameslyonsweiler.com/
Popular Rationalism - https://popularrationalism.substack.com/
Some Light Reading on Immunology, James Lyons-Weiler https://tinyurl.com/2a5z6nja
Biology of the Immune System Course: https://ipak-edu.org/registration/
5 Part “Open Society Article Series 1-5: https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/the-open-society-article-series-1
Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance.
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/become-a-vcc-member/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/join/
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
