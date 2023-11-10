© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO boss Stoltenberg declares that if you want a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine USA must provide them with more and more weapons.
🤡NATO clearly doesn't care about Ukrainian lives at all. Like Assange warned - NATO needs "endless wars" to sell weapons for its military industrial complex and launder Western tax payer's money.
🤬The ongoing death and destruction in Ukraine is squarely NATO's fault!