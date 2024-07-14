EXPOSED: THE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT! - Was The CIA Involved? - Why Did Snipers Stand Down?

GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania as many videos emerge appearing to show some sort of coordination between Secret Service, police, the CIA and the deranged shooter.

At this point it is impossible for us to openly say "this is what happened." However, at this point there is still a lot to talk about, largely "who benefits" and what happens after this.

The event could have been staged, likely without Trump's knowledge (most likely he did not cut his ear with a razor as some claim). If he hadn't turned his head at the last moment, he'd be dead. If he's dead, it benefits the establishment greatly as he'd become a martyr. It would lead to civil war and that would lead to order out of chaos. If he survived, he's considered an idol, a maverick, a hero to so many. Essentially, he'd become a legend and the chaos that surrounded the event would lead to further escalation between sides and the open road towards civil war.

Both options end in a civilizational collapse and all so perfectly beneficial for the Great Reset.





The shooter was in a Black Rock commercial before the shooting occurred. Why? Was he recruited? Was he an MK Ultra level Manchurian Candidate? Was he mentally ill and used as a patsy?

Why did the snipers have their guns drawn on the shooter atop the roof for minutes before shooting? Why did people warn the police and Secret Service for 3 or 4 minutes and they did nothing? There was a stand-down. They waited for the shooter to take his shot, hitting Trump in the ear and killing one, injuring two more. The shooter was then shot dead by police. Explosives later found in his car.

Why were Secret Service agents acting strange behind Trump as seen on video moments before the shots rang out?

Who knew what? What is the goal?

What are we being distracted by?





All of these questions need answering.





The left side of the political paradigm say it was staged and Trump faked the entire shooting.

The right say that this was all entirely legitimate.

Then there are those of us who say there was clearly a setup but for a far different purpose. Not because they hate Trump but instead because they want chaos and civil war.

Trump is now seen as a hero and will surely "win" the election. The problem is, elections aren't won. They're fake. So this story only gets deeper. It's important to know that either way this event played out, it would be greatly beneficial for the global establishment as we're rushed into World War 3, famine, rations, technocratic tyranny under a CBDC and the shift from the west to the east as western civilization falls into demoralized weakness.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2024