⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2 - 8 March 2024)

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have launched 34 group strikes with precision weapons, multiple-launch system, and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting facilities where uncrewed boats were being assembled and prepared for combat use, arsenals, fuel bases for military hardware, and deployment points of AFU units, nationalist formations, and foreign mercenaries.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, the position along the front line has been improved, enemy manpower and hardware have been eliminated near Kupyansk, Peschanoye, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

Russian troops have repelled 24 counterattacks by assault groups of 32nd, 41st mechanised, and 57th motorised infantry brigades of the AFU close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were over 540 servicemen, two tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, 18 field artillery systems, and one Grad MLRS.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have occupied more advantageous lines and defeated formations of 5th, 92nd assault, 28th, 33rd mechanised, 46th, 81st airmobile brigades of the AFU and the 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Andreevka, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, Russian troops have repelled eight enemy counterattacks near Krasnogorovka, Novomikhailovka, and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were over 1,970 servicemen, 11 tanks, 17 armoured fighting vehicles, 47 motor vehicles, 25 field artillery guns, two Grad MLRS, and one Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system. Ten AFU field ammunition depots have been also destroyed.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued to occupy more advantageous lines and positions.

In cooperation with aviation and artillery, the troops and hardware of 23rd, 31st, 47th, 78th, 110th mechanised, 59th motor infantry, 71st jaeger brigades, as well as 103rd and 107th territorial defence brigades have been defeated close to Tonenkoye, Toretsk, Ocheretino, Novosyolka Pervaya, Mayorsk, and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have repelled 65 counterattacks by AFU assault groups near Berdychi, Tonenkoye, Leninskoye, Petrovskoye, Novgorodskoye, Pervomayskoye, and Orlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

During the week, the enemy losses were over 2,860 servicemen, seven tanks, including two U.S.-manufactured Abrams tanks, 34 armoured fighting vehicles, 47 motor vehicles, 20 field artillery guns, one U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS, and one Strela-10 SAM system.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have improved their position along the front line and defeated units of 65th, 72nd, 118th mechanised, 58th motorised infantry brigades of the AFU, 102nd, 105th, and 128th territorial defence brigades close to Novodonetskoye, Ugledar, Dobropolye, Shevchenko, Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, three counterattacks by units of the AFU 72nd Mechd Brig have been repelled near Vodyanoye (DPR).

The enemy losses were up to 1,620 troops, 6 tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, 28 motor vehicles, 7 field artillery systems, one Grad MLRS, 2 Strela-10 SAM systems & 1 UK-manfd Stormer SAM system.

▫️In Kherson direction, Russian troops have taken more favourable positions & inflicted a comprehensive fire defeat on manpower and hardware of 65th, 117th, 118th mechanised, 128th mountain assault brigades, 35th, 36th, and 38th marine brigades, 14th and 23rd national guard brigades and the 126th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Malaya Tokmachka, Pyatikhatki, and Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye reg), Ivanovka, Sadovoye, Mikhailovka, Antonovka, and Tokarevka (Kherson region).

Russian troops have repelled two attacks by assault groups of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy losses were over 295 soldiers, two tanks, 22 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns, as well as 2 U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS.

▫️Aviation and air defence facilities have shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, five UK-manufactured Storm Shadow cruise missiles, one U.S.-manufactured Patriot anti-aircraft guided missile, seven French-manufactured Hammer guided aerial bombs, 33 U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles, as well as 796 unmanned aerial vehicles.

During the week, 24 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered.

📊In total, 576 airplanes, 267 helicopters, 14,658 unmanned aerial vehicles, 482 air defence missile systems, 15,400 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,234 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,322 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,498 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.



