Signs of the end times: Maine school's LGBT propaganda teaching children homo sex!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)



Stew Peters interviews a concerned parent, Shawn McBreairty, who exposes the state of Maine’s LGBT propaganda of teaching children about homo sex.



We truly are in the end times when homo sex is being promoted in our schools.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].