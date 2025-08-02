BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Scott Ritter forecasts dark future for Kiev's regime - with Garland Nixon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
134 views • 1 month ago

Zelensky ousted, Ukraine joins Union State — Ritter forecasts dark future for Kiev's regime

➡️Volodymyr Zelensky’s days are seemingly numbered

Russian intel is pushing narratives to destabilize him, erode Western trust, and speed up his fall, veteran analyst Scott Ritter says.

➡️No democracy, just puppets

If his successor is "handpicked" by foreign powers, it proves Ukraine isn’t sovereign — just a proxy regime.

➡️Pro-Russian government after the next elections

Moscow needs to have elections that produce a government that is so pro-Russian that in the future Ukraine will become a part of the Union State (which now consists of Russia and Belarus).

