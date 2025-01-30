Using Biblical Prophecies to Destroy White People - Simon Roche Part 2 of 4

Part 2 of 4. Simon Roche, a spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa, has a playlist of videos with me at https://old.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/ . Part 1 is at https://old.bitchute.com/video/VA8KnTIDX30q/





Simon discussed Jewish prophecies and their implications for World War III. He referenced the Book of Numbers, detailing a prophecy by Balaam about a star from Jacob and a scepter from Israel, which he linked to a comet observed in 2023. Roche explained the significance of the red heifer, genetically engineered in the USA, for Jewish rituals and the potential construction of the Third Temple. He also discussed the strategic importance of Greater Israel, including recent invasions by Israel, Turkey, and the USA in Syria, and the potential expansion to the Nile and Euphrates rivers.





Outline





Brian Ruhe confirms they will continue from the last discussion about biblical prophecies. Brian introduces Simon Roche as the guest and recaps the previous series of videos on World War III prophecies.





Discussion on Jewish Prophecies

Simon begins to elaborate on Jewish prophecies concerning the End Times.

Simon reads from the Book of Numbers, discussing a prophecy by Balaam about the End of Days. Simon explains the significance of the prophecy and its implications for the Jewish people.

Simon mentions the curse of Ham and the categorization of nations based on Noah's sons.

Simon discusses the concept of Tikun Olam and its dual meanings in Judaism.





Prophecy of Balaam and Its Interpretation

Simon continues to read and interpret the prophecy of Balaam, emphasizing the role of the star from Jacob. Simon explains the significance of the star appearing on a specific day in the lunar calendar. Simon discusses the belief that the final conflict of mankind will occur in 2025-2026.

Simon mentions the role of the red heifer in Jewish rituals and its connection to the building of the Third Temple. Simon describes the criteria for a red heifer and the search for one over thousands of years.





Observation of a Comet and Its Implications

Simon recounts the observation of a comet by a South African observatory in 2023.

Simon explains the significance of the comet's appearance and its connection to the prophecy.

Simon describes the estatic reaction of the rabbinic world to the comet's observation.

Simon mentions the belief that the comet's disintegration signaled the end of the Edomites.

Simon discusses the prophecy of Damascus becoming a heap of ruins and its fulfillment.





The Red Heifer and Its Preparation

Simon explains the role of the red heifer in Jewish rituals and its connection to the building of the Third Temple. Simon describes the criteria for a red heifer and the search for one over thousands of years. Simon mentions the genetic engineering of red heifers in the USA and their shipment to Israel. Simon discusses the preparation of the altar for the red heifer and the urgency to perform the ritual. Simon explains the significance of the red heifer's ashes in the purification process for the temple builders.





The Messiah and the Building of the Temple

Simon discusses the role of the Messiah in the building of the Third Temple.

Simon mentions the criteria for identifying the Messiah, including being married and having children. Simon speculates about Benjamin Netanyahu as a potential candidate for the Messiah.

Simon explains the urgency to prepare for the Messiah's arrival and the role of the red heifer.

Simon discusses the interconnectedness of various prophecies and their fulfillment.





The Greater Israel Concept

Simon explains the concept of Greater Israel and its significance in Jewish prophecy.

Simon describes the phases of the plan to expand Israel's borders to the Nile and Euphrates rivers. Simon mentions the role of the USA and Turkey in the invasion of Syria as part of the plan. Simon discusses the significance of destroying Gaza and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Simon explains the symbolic and strategic importance of these actions in fulfilling the prophecies.





Final Remarks and Scheduling the Next Meeting

Simon mentions the urgency of the situation and the need to prepare for the Messiah's arrival.