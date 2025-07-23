© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turkey has unveiled its first hypersonic missile, the Tayfun Block-4.
This is an updated version of the longest-range ballistic missile of Turkish manufacture.
According to the company Roketsan, the Tayfun Block-4 weighs over 7 tons, reaches speeds exceeding Mach 5, and is capable of striking strategic targets, including air defense systems, command posts, and hangars, with a deviation of no more than 5 meters.
The missile is about 10 meters long and has a diameter of 938 mm.