Israeli crimes ongoing...Norman Finkelstein.

Reports describing the violence during the recent assault by Hamas
fighters on Israel. Also shocking, however, has been the treatment of
Palestinians for more than half a century by Israeli occupiers.
Professor and author Norman Finkelstein talks about Palestinian efforts
at nonviolent protest and the nearly non-existent options available to
Gazans under blockade.