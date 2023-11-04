The Real Reason for the War in Gaza

In this brief but very informative video, Richard Medhurst details the real reason for the Zionist desire to level Gaza and murder/displace the Palestinian people.

This is not just genocide. Israel and the United States plan to turn Gaza into the "Ben Gurion Canal", a rival to Egypt's Suez Canal. This is about controlling the world's most geostrategic shipping lane;

World War III Has Begun

https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2023











