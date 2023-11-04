The Real Reason for the War in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this brief but very informative video, Richard Medhurst details the real reason for the Zionist desire to level Gaza and murder/displace the Palestinian people.
This is not just genocide. Israel and the United States plan to turn Gaza into the "Ben Gurion Canal", a rival to Egypt's Suez Canal. This is about controlling the world's most geostrategic shipping lane;
World War III Has Begun
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2023