© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
"A 3D animated science fiction short film about a not-too-distant dystopian future. It speculates on the potential consequences of the infamous Great Reset, medical tyranny, woke culture and green agenda. Everything that World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning for us. Spoiler: you will get to see an animated Klaus Schwab."
Original Video Link: https://rumble.com/v2gxgs0-beyond-the-reset-2023-movie.-the-great-reset-3d-animated-movie.html
Written, Directed and Animated by Oleg Kuznetsov
3D Epix Inc.: https://3depix.com
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!