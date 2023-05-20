BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Beyond the Reset 2023' Movie: "The Great Reset '3D' Animated Movie"
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
954 views • 05/20/2023

"A 3D animated science fiction short film about a not-too-distant dystopian future. It speculates on the potential consequences of the infamous Great Reset, medical tyranny, woke culture and green agenda. Everything that World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning for us. Spoiler: you will get to see an animated Klaus Schwab."

Written, Directed and Animated by Oleg Kuznetsov

3D Epix Inc.: https://3depix.com

green new dealhuman slaverythe great awakeningworld economic forumfreedom citieswefthe great resetklaus schwabmedical apartheid15 minute citiesoleg kuznetsovmedical apartheid state
