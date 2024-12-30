BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE ABSURDITY OF CHRISTMAS GEAR 🎄 ON THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
106 views • 6 months ago

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Donald Pettit, Nick Hague and Barry Wilmore aboard the International Space Station sent a Thanksgiving message down to Earth in time for the holiday.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all our friends and family who are down on Earth and everyone who is supporting us," Williams said.

The astronauts also showcased some packaged food they would be eating for Thanksgiving dinner, which included Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, apples and spice, and smoked turkey.

Wilmore and Williams, who were only supposed to be in space for about one week, took off on June 5 aboard Boeing's Starliner. After several problems arose with the spacecraft, their return was moved to February 2025 aboard Space X's Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft. https://abcnews.link/cqFckMt


Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1ApcCh4Tka/


Thumbnail: https://www.nbcboston.com/news/national-international/astronauts-show-how-they-celebrate-christmas-in-space/2052705/


https://worldvd.com/UBD/outrageous-conspiracy-theories-are-sparked-by-a-christmas-picture-of-stranded-astronauts-on-the-international-space-station/


https://www.brandsynario.com/how-did-astronauts-stuck-in-space-end-up-with-christmas-hats/

