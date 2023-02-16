BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEVELOPING: Power Outage At JFK Airport After ‘Small Fire’
Diggtrueinfor17
Diggtrueinfor17
14 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
167 views • 02/16/2023

On Thursday, John F. Kennedy International Airport reported flight disruptions due to a power outage at Terminal 1 caused by a small fire that occurred as a result of an electrical panel failure overnight, according to a statement by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.


The power outage was affecting both inbound and outbound flights at the terminal, but other terminals are being used to accommodate the affected flights.


Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for flight status.

Several arriving international flights have been diverted to other East Coast airports, including Newark Liberty International Airport, Boston’s Logan International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport, as per JFK’s website.


Additionally, an Air New Zealand flight that was scheduled to land at JFK on Thursday evening was diverted back to its origin airport, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

#Follow us on Rumble & Twitter👇

https://rumble.com/c/DiggTrueInfor17

https://twitter.com/diggtrueinfor17/status/1626145691096477697?s=20




Keywords
newspoliticsworld
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy