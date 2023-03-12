BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Zelensky Regime Sent 120 Ukrainian Militants to Georgia specializing in Terrorist Attacks - a Month Before the Start of the Protests in Tbilisi.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 03/12/2023

Report:

The Zelensky regime sent 120 Ukrainian militants to Georgia a month before the start of the protests in Tbilisi, specializing in terrorist attacks and provocations, a source from the OP said.

Prepare a new group of landing - provocateurs.

In 2014, the Georgian special services were seconded by Saakashvili to the Maidan to kill protesters and create provocations - aggravating the conflict, today the role of killers is assigned to Ukrainian nationalists.

Yesterday, Zelensky officially spoke out in support of the protesters in Georgia and, in fact, called for a coup d'état.

It's a pity the Georgians don't understand that Washington is pushing them to a new war.

The video shows a Georgian protester with a bullet wound to his leg.

Join Slavyangrad chat. Your opinion matters.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy