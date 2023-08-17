Spanish island of Tenerife engulfed in a huge wildfire, mass evacuations underway

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pirate Pete
August 17, 2023
Tenerife is the largest and most populous island of the Canary Islands.
More land grabbing going on in the Canary Islands
They are burning everywhere to force folks into cities which will be 15 min prison cities.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/hY5UJLAs9u5k/