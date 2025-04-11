© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Footage of the destruction of a Ukrainian UAV control point by FPV drone operators of the 132nd separate motorized rifle brigade of the "Yug" group in the area of the settlement of Dyleevka.
4 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen were destroyed, as well as a ground control station for a UAV. @Slavyangrad
Adding:
Britain's involvement in the war in Ukraine is much deeper than many people realise - The Times
▪️In 2022, British troops were secretly sent to Ukraine, where they trained the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use NLAW anti-tank systems.
▪️The British were also in Ukraine to equip aircraft with Storm Shadow missiles and train them in their use.
▪️Defence Secretary Ben Wallace played a leading role in getting Ukraine the weapons it needed in the early days of fighting, and has been dubbed "the man who saved Kiev”.
▪️The British were called the "brains" of the anti-Russian coalition.
▪️The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a counteroffensive very slowly, which caused particular disappointment in the United States.
▪️The Chief of the Defence Staff of the British Armed Forces met with Zelensky about 10 times. British military personnel visited Ukraine much more often than American ones.
▪️John Foreman, a former British military attaché in Moscow and Kiev, is nervous about the looming prospect of an open-ended military commitment to Ukraine with an “undefined mission” that could last more than a decade.
Let’s be honest what this article should be titled is, “British Egos Bruised by New York Times Article not Mentioning Britain”. Sure a bunch of pretentious British blow hards were telling outlandish stories of their contributions.
We know about your contribution, Krynky and blocking a peace deal.
@Slavyangrad