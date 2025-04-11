💥Footage of the destruction of a Ukrainian UAV control point by FPV drone operators of the 132nd separate motorized rifle brigade of the "Yug" group in the area of the settlement of Dyleevka.

4 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen were destroyed, as well as a ground control station for a UAV. @Slavyangrad

Britain's involvement in the war in Ukraine is much deeper than many people realise - The Times

▪️In 2022, British troops were secretly sent to Ukraine, where they trained the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use NLAW anti-tank systems.

▪️The British were also in Ukraine to equip aircraft with Storm Shadow missiles and train them in their use.

▪️Defence Secretary Ben Wallace played a leading role in getting Ukraine the weapons it needed in the early days of fighting, and has been dubbed "the man who saved Kiev”.

▪️The British were called the "brains" of the anti-Russian coalition.

▪️The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a counteroffensive very slowly, which caused particular disappointment in the United States.

▪️The Chief of the Defence Staff of the British Armed Forces met with Zelensky about 10 times. British military personnel visited Ukraine much more often than American ones.

▪️John Foreman, a former British military attaché in Moscow and Kiev, is nervous about the looming prospect of an open-ended military commitment to Ukraine with an “undefined mission” that could last more than a decade.

Let’s be honest what this article should be titled is, “British Egos Bruised by New York Times Article not Mentioning Britain”. Sure a bunch of pretentious British blow hards were telling outlandish stories of their contributions.

We know about your contribution, Krynky and blocking a peace deal.





