CTP S2ESepVideoExclusive Do You Love & Appreciate God In Good Times Too Or Just In Times Of Need

CTP 20240923 S2ESepVideoExclusive episode: Do You Love & Appreciate God In Good Times Too Or Just In Times Of Need (and you want Help)? Can we come together as Christians, or let Satan win by dividing. Do you understand the difference between Biblical Community vs warping of Free Will Voluntary Community called Communism/Socialism?!?! All these things and more discussed in this VIDEO EXCLUSIVE (will not appear as a Regular Audio format Podcast release).