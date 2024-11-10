Fanless RYZEN 7 7730U 8 Core 16 Thread Homelab Monero Crypto Mining MINI PC Review #wisebuyreviews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I review and benchmark this mini PC for idle power consumption and how much power it takes under load. Exploring the possibilities you could have for such a mini pc for your home lab server to run docker containers web server and possibly using the monero app for efficient crypto mining.
About the processor in this mini PC: https://www.amd.com/en/products/processors/laptop/ryzen/7000-series/amd-ryzen-7-7730u.html
- The cpu in the alternative fanless pc is the i7 1355u with more info here for your research https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/sku/232160/intel-core-i71355u-processor-12m-cache-up-to-5-00-ghz/specifications.html
