BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia brings home 84 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity - 84 given in return
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 4 weeks ago

Russia brings home 84 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity — 84 given in return 

Kiev decided to take only two POW's from those who wrote to Zelensky, 998 remain

'They are probably afraid that they were completely converted in Russian captivity' —  aide Medinsky.

Ukraine accepts ONLY 2 POWs from list of 1,000 it previously rejected - Medinsky 

💬 "Perhaps they're afraid they were 'over-persuaded' in Russian captivity," Vladimir Medinsky, head of Russia's negotiation team in Istanbul, added ironically.

👉 Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia had returned 84 of its servicemen from Ukrainian-controlled territory, exchanging them for the same number of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy