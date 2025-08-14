Russia brings home 84 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity — 84 given in return

💬 "Perhaps they're afraid they were 'over-persuaded' in Russian captivity," Vladimir Medinsky, head of Russia's negotiation team in Istanbul, added ironically.

👉 Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia had returned 84 of its servicemen from Ukrainian-controlled territory, exchanging them for the same number of Ukrainian prisoners of war.