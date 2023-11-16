© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War Israel Says Chief Target is Largest Hospital Al Shifa In Gaza
Kim Iversenhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhnKWv-9m6c
https://odysee.com/@KimIversen:d/israel-says-'chief-target'-is-largest:4
https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen
Israel Says 'Chief Target' is Largest Hospital In Gaza
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/largest-gaza-hospital-not-functioning-amid-israeli-assault-2023-11-12/