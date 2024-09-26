9/25/24 WW3 MUSK/Atlantic Council/NATO/Pilgrim's Society, KH Prosecutions- Zero Records!

9/25/24 MUSK joins Atlantic Council/UN Assembly Gala to present Italian PM Maloni with annual Global Citizen Award! Jeff Clark Reveals: no evidence can be found of Kammie EVER prosecuting a case. USSS pay for play as criminal congress funds CR, including DOJ lawfare trying to jail President Trump and prevent the certification of 2024 election! And much more! It's ACTION time with 40 days until the election to Save America! We Are Free!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Incredible MAGA Speech: TRUMP in Mint Hill, NC:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqGw5AQ_tu4





MUSK, UN/Atlantic Council, Maloni: Global Citizen Award:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/musk-presents-italian-pm-meloni-atlantic-councils-global/





Pilgrim's Society President, Sir Baron Stirrup, head of Atlantic Council/NATO:

https://americans4innovation.com/





Eugene Vindman no-show for debate, VA:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/alexis-lorenze-multiple-vaccines-injury/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20240924





VAX Assault: Alexis Lorenze

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/alexis-lorenze-multiple-vaccines-injury/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20240924

GO FUND ME for Lexie!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/n648mu-save-alexis

Jeff Clark, CRA/Trump Legal Team: KH has no records of personally prosecuting legal cases.

Links to folow)





People’s Food Summit Oct. 16th:

https://regenerationinternational.org/peoples-food-summit-2024





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!