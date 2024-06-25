Candidate for Clay Township Trustee, Brian Campbell

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Brian Campbell talks to Eileen about why he has decided to run for Clay Township Trustee. As a retired Ford Motor Company executive, he is not afraid to take this Goliath government which he says has no consideration for the people or preserving the environment.





