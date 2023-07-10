Dr. David Martin Speaks In Front Of EU Parliament And Shatters The COVID Fraud (May 3rd 2023) #PLANDEMIC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the opening presentation by Dr David Martin on the origins of Covid in 1965 & Covid Vaccines in 1990! He speaks in front of the European Parliament International Covid Summit III in Brussels on May 3, 2023.
