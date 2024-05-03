💩Rep. TX, Tom Cotton called the Peace Protests Across US Universities 'Little GAZA's' Full of "Terrorist Sympathizers"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Tom Cotton called the peace protests across US universities "little Gazas" full of terrorist sympathisers.
◾️Like during the Vietnam war, the American establishment tries to smear peace activists associating them with the "evil" enemy of the moment, like president Nixon said that those in the anti-war movement were the pawns of foreign communists.