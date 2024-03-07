Circus America: The Clown Show of the Psyop News / Topics / Events

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

15 Demonic Stories / Insights

From a foundation standpoint, we cover the genocide Deagle report. With all the evil, it appears satan is loose. Revelation 12:12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time. From a morale standpoint, it is self evident 2 Timothy 3:1-5 is in play. This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. 2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, 3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, 4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; 5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.



