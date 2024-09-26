Mike Adams Sermon 060 - Revelation Ch 17 - God ENDS human civilization and resets the planet as angels REJOICE at his wrath unleashed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- The Book of Revelation and Cosmic Impacts (0:00)
- Humanity's Rejection of God and Increasing Wickedness (3:03)
- God's Experiment with Humanity and the Role of Christ (5:26)
- The Destruction of America and Its Spiritual Significance (13:29)
- The Seven Trumpets and the Final Destruction (23:33)
- The Role of Evil and the Need for a Revelation Revolution (25:34)
- The Final Acts of God's Wrath and the Victory of Christ (37:32)
- The Importance of Choosing God and the Eternal Perspective (51:55)
