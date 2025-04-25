The Tax and Money Show Episode 48: The CRA Hates Women





Tonight on The Tax and Money Show, Canada's number one income tax and corporate tax expert, Kevin J. Johnston, dives deep into a shocking reality: the CRA’s tactics that pit women against their husbands to destabilize families for financial gain. With 40 years of experience in tax law, Kevin J. Johnston has seen firsthand how the CRA’s manipulative strategies disproportionately affect women, creating unnecessary turmoil in households. Kevin will expose these tactics, explain the legal rights you have, and empower families to fight back against the unfair targeting by the CRA.





BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION WITH KEVIN J. JOHNSTON NOW www.KevinJJohnston.com





The CRA has often been criticized for exploiting vulnerable situations, particularly when it comes to women filing taxes separately from their spouses. Kevin J. Johnston will break down how the CRA uses these filings to create false narratives about spousal income and tax liability, often leading to audits, liens, and unwarranted financial stress. This strategy is not just a tax issue—it’s a family issue, and Kevin will show you how to protect your household from falling victim to this predatory behavior.





BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION WITH KEVIN J. JOHNSTON NOW www.KevinJJohnston.com





In tonight’s episode, Kevin J. Johnston will also discuss the mental and emotional toll the CRA’s practices take on women and families. He will explain how CRA agents are trained to exploit the fear of penalties and audits to coerce compliance, often leaving families struggling to maintain trust and unity. Kevin will outline the steps you can take to shield your family from these tactics and protect your financial and emotional well-being.





BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION WITH KEVIN J. JOHNSTON NOW www.KevinJJohnston.com





With Kevin J. Johnston's tax services, you can take back control of your financial life. Kevin’s expertise ensures you get the best possible outcomes for your tax situations, and if you choose to pay using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cronos, or XRP, you'll receive a 10% discount on his services. Don’t let the CRA exploit your family—take action now to secure your financial future.





BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION WITH KEVIN J. JOHNSTON NOW www.KevinJJohnston.com





Trending Hashtags:

#CRATax, #CanadianIncomeTax, #KevinJJohnston, #TaxHelpCanada, #CorporateTax, #IncomeTaxRefund, #CRAFraud, #WomenAndTaxes, #TaxLawCanada, #BitcoinTaxPayment, #EthereumTax, #SolanaTax, #CanadianTaxExpert, #TaxAdviceCanada, #CRAIssues, #FamilyTaxStrategy, #CryptoTaxDiscount, #FightTheCRA, #TaxConsultation, #CanadianTaxation





Delimited Hashtags:

CRATax, CanadianIncomeTax, KevinJJohnston, TaxHelpCanada, CorporateTax, IncomeTaxRefund, CRAFraud, WomenAndTaxes, TaxLawCanada, BitcoinTaxPayment, EthereumTax, SolanaTax, CanadianTaxExpert, TaxAdviceCanada, CRAIssues, FamilyTaxStrategy, CryptoTaxDiscount, FightTheCRA, TaxConsultation, CanadianTaxation