Mike Adams Sermon 055 - Revelation Ch 7 - 9 - The COSMIC IMPACTS that obliterate humanity's sinful, God-hating civilization

- Introduction to the Sermon and Music Video (0:00)
- Music Video Lyrics and Themes (2:19)
- Discussion on the Book of Revelation (5:09)
- Detailed Analysis of Revelation Chapter 7 (9:39)
- Revelation Chapter 8 and the Seventh Seal (15:22)
- Trumpets and Vials in Revelation (19:52)
- Fourth Trumpet and the Effects of Previous Impacts (32:18)
- Sixth Trumpet and the Release of the Four Angels (37:08)
- Conclusion and Future Sermons (49:30)
